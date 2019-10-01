Seven Historic Warehouses Are Now a Sumptuous New Orleans Hotel
Manhattan–based interior design firm Stonehill Taylor has converted a row of 19th-century warehouses in New Orleans into the The Eliza Jane, a boutique hotel elegantly dressed in homage to the area’s cultural and architectural heritage.
The seven different buildings that have been combined to create the 196-room property have led diverse former lives. Prior tenants include The Daily Picayune newspaper, the Gulf Baking Soda Company, Peters Cartridge shop, and the Peychaud Bitters factory.
The team has woven references to these original occupants throughout the interior while emphasizing one standout tenant—Eliza Jane Poitevent, the first woman publisher of a major metropolitan newspaper in the U.S., who helmed The Daily Picayune in the late 1800s, for whom the boutique hotel is named.
"The intent was to create a quintessentially New Orleans setting, a sophisticated blend of old and new, that pays homage to the building’s past," explains the firm. Brick masonry walls were removed to internally conjoin the structures; however, the individual facades have been left intact.
Developed by HRI Lodging as part of Hyatt’s The Unbound Collection, the boutique property boasts 196 rooms with 50 suites richly dressed with channel-tufted, ink-colored leather headboards, eclectic accent furniture, and brass and walnut accents.
Original ceiling beams and exposed brick walls offer subtle nods to the architectural history. Historic details also permeate public spaces, including in the Press Room lounge—which is peppered with antiques and typewriters—and in the hotel’s all-day French brasserie, The Couvant, housed within the Peychaud Bitters factory.
A soon-to-be-completed, 2,000-square-foot, open-air courtyard occupies the heart of the property. Inspired by the city’s Spanish architecture, the brick-walled space was once six smaller outdoor spaces that the team combined to form a partial outdoor dining area and lounge.
Located at 315 Magazine Street in the Central Business District, The Eliza Jane is a short walk away from many of the city’s iconic landmarks.
Project Credits:
Builder: Palmisano
Civil Engineer: Pontchartrain
Landscape Design: Mullin Landscape
Lighting Design: Studio E Lighting
Interior Design: Stonehill Taylor
Cabinetry Design: Custom Cabinet Specialties
Interior Landscape: Forstall
