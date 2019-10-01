Seven Historic Warehouses Are Now a Sumptuous New Orleans Hotel

Manhattan–based interior design firm Stonehill Taylor has converted a row of 19th-century warehouses in New Orleans into the The Eliza Jane, a boutique hotel elegantly dressed in homage to the area’s cultural and architectural heritage.

The seven different buildings that have been combined to create the 196-room property have led diverse former lives. Prior tenants include The Daily Picayune newspaper, the Gulf Baking Soda Company, Peters Cartridge shop, and the Peychaud Bitters factory.