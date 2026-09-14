Seeking €820K, This Serpentine Home Is Perched Above a Pond in Southern France

From the Listing: "Built in 2012 by Jean-Marie Pettès, this house with its sinuous lines offers a peaceful living environment in complete tranquility. Adapted to the local climate and surrounding nature, it has been certified as a low-energy building. Set in the heart of a wooded plot in the Tarn, this single-story house is organized around three distinct modules, brought together at their center by the living spaces. These include a large, fully equipped kitchen, a compact and functional back kitchen, a dining area, and a living room with a fireplace. The second module, overlooking the pond, features a suite with ample storage, a bathroom with both a bathtub and a shower, a dressing room, and separate toilets. The final module is accessed via a long corridor, reminiscent of a train walkway—an invitation to travel. It houses three additional bedrooms, an office, a shower room, a toilet, and a laundry room. A lap pool runs alongside an ornamental pond with koi fish."