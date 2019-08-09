Selling on Dwell Shop

Over the past couple of months, we've been developing a highly curated catalog of products from select merchants. We've seen some great success stories from our friends at The Citizenry, Parachute, and Huckberry—just to name a few.

If you're a merchant whose interested in tapping into the Dwell audience, let us know! You can contact us via the "Sell on Dwell" button in the Dwell Shop, or let your existing Dwell contact know that you're interested. If your brand is a good fit for us, the next step is joining an affiliate network.

Affiliate Network Partnership

An affiliate network partnership requires that your brand is on an existing affiliate network such as ShareASale, Commission Junction, AvantLink, etc.

If you're on an affiliate network, the next step is to join Skimlinks, which allows Dwell (and any other publishers that you work with) to receive a % commission per sale. We do not charge a fee for this partnership opportunity.

If you're a merchant and are interested in joining Dwell Shop, please let us know!

Please contact Maris Berkowitz (mberkowitz@dwell.com) for any of your Dwell Shop inquiries.