With its timber rafters and expanses of glass, the house contrasts with its more conventional neighbors. To keep the focus on the views, Anna opted for minimal furnishings. The final design is the result of many imagined interiors, she explains: “I dreamt about this house for some time—then I saw it in real life.” In the dining area, a pair of IKEA Hektar pendants hangs over a table designed by Anna’s employees as a gift. The chairs are from European home improvement store Obi; the rug is vintage.