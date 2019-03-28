Of his design of the Lou Ruvo Center Gehry said, "The mantra is Keep Memory Alive. I’m trying to make a building that people will want to visit, remember, talk about, and enjoy, and ultimately will want to partner with us at the Center to help cure some of the neurodegenerative diseases." For 35 years, the architect has served on the board of Dr. Milton Wexler’s Hereditary Disease Foundation, established to study Huntington’s, which is why this project with Keep Memory Alive is so close to Gehry’s heart.