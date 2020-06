A fusion of complex‭, ‬swirling forms and captivating materiality, Gehry‮’‬s Guggenheim Museum not only changed the way that architects and people think about museums, but also boosted Bilbao's economy.‭ ‬In fact‭, ‬the phenomenon of a city‮’‬s transformation following the construction of a significant piece of architecture is now referred to as the‭ ‬‮"‬Bilbao Effect‭.‬‮"‬‭