In 2017 the "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds" was a featured exhibition at the Museum of Pop Culture. The Paul G. Allen museum has organized more than 57 exhibitions, 20 of which have traveled nationally and internationally. The museum, known for its futuristic Gehry design, also hosts more than 100 arts and cultural events each yea. The "MoPOP" is housed in a 140,000-square-foot building set amid the backdrop of the Seattle Center. It was built with more than 21,000 aluminum and stainless steel shingles and 280 steel ribs.