Representing Frank Gehry’s first museum built from the ground-up, the Weisman Art Museum is located on the banks of the Mississippi River on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus. Affectionately known as the "Baby Bilbao," a reference to the later Guggenheim’s iconic museum in Spain, the Weisman’s organic curves of stainless steel were designed without the aid of computer software, predating a process Gehry would later innovate through his use of CATIA modeling software.