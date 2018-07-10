These Rotterdam Apartments Put the Average Student Dorm to Shame
Tapped to convert an office building into 218 student apartments for Erasmus University in Rotterdam, South Holland, Amsterdam–based Standard Studio faced the challenge of turning 194 square feet into a comfortable student home.
Each tiny home needed to contain a toilet, shower, vanity, kitchen, dining table, desk, couch, queen-sized bed, as well as ample storage space. "To be able to accommodate this, the furniture has dual functionalities, and the room height is used to the maximum," say the designers.
Project Credits:
Architect: Wilsum & van Loon
Builder: DuPrie bouw & ontwikkeling / Smeulders Interieurgroep
Interior Design: Standard Studio
Furniture: Fest Amsterdam
Photography: Wouter van der Sar
