Formerly a Historic Bank, This Amsterdam Hotel Honors its Stately Roots

The Office Winhov website offers this missive around how the practice thinks about architecture and its role in civic spaces:

Buildings are more than singular objects; they are part of the urban environment they shape–Like a street, a district, a community. Buildings accommodate the people who use them intensively.

A striking example of this is their transformation of a national monument in Amsterdam from a working bank to a five-star hotel and creative incubator.

A History

The building was originally designed by F.W.M. Poggenbeek in 1908 and was expanded in phases until 1932. The layout follows what would be expected for a bank with vaults on the ground floor and basement, a monumental bank hall on the first floor, and office space located on the upper floors.