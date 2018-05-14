This Wood-Clad Home Is Built Into a Serene Mountain Slope

That said, this dark, wood clad home is designed to look as if it was an extension of the mountain. Resembling the rocky forms that fill the landscape, the sheared shape cantilevers face toward the terrain, landing quietly on slender columns.
Entered from below, a wood clad staircase leads to the main floor where spaces flow freely under a flat, floating roof with exposed laminated wood structure. In contrast to the exterior, the interior is bright, white, and light-filled.
The main living areas provide close relation to the site through framed views and interior-to-exterior connections. A wooden terrace, which follows the profile of the topography, draws the occupants out and into the landscape.
Minimalist interiors balance with the activity of the wild landscape. Polished concrete floors, light wood, white walls, black framed windows, and subtle accents create an ideal muted palette for the vegetated setting.
Through layers of protection and connection provided by glass, screen, openings, and wood, the home seamlessly becomes part of the serene mountain setting.