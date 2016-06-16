A Look Back at Our Scottsdale Home Tours
By Dwell
The always popular Dwell Home Tours series made its way to Scottsdale in May of 2016.

The Scottsdale home tour provided an opportunity for design-seekers to immerse themselves in stunning domestic spaces found in the desert landscape. These unique homes were specially selected by Dwell to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design in the Scottsdale area.

Included in your home tour purchase was a complimentary ticket to Meet the Architects night.

Meet the Architects Nights

The Dwell Scottsdale Home Tour kicked off with Meet the Architects night, an evening in which leading Scottsdale architects and designers previewed the projects featured on the tour. It was filled with cocktails, light bites, and a dynamic conversation moderated by Dwell editors. 

Meet the Architects night was held on Friday, May 20th from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Location: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

Home Tours

Saturday, May 21st 10-4pm 


Featured Homes

Byrne Residence

This residence by Will Bruder Architects echoes its surroundings with a series of abstract, canyon-like walls and spaces that emerge as metaphoric geological gestures. Its purple-and-black patinaed copper and acid-etched metal-clad frame walls complement the undisturbed Sonoran Desert.

Jarson Residence

With its simple shed roof and deep overhangs, this house designed by Will Bruder Architects is a sculptural form of weathered steel, copper, and glass. Located on the upper level, the entry and passage were conceived as galleries for the owners’ art collection.

Heiny Residence

Working with an architect for a client and design-build firm as a collaborator, designer Scott Roeder undertook the latest of several renovations on a classic midcentury modern home that has been the owners’ residence for 30 years.

House on Marion

The House on Marion, a ground-up construction replacing a deteriorating structure, is an experiment celebrating the values of sustainable living: delight, sustainability, and affordability.

Montecito

This renovation project was as much about preservation as it was about rejuvenation. Architect Kristine Woolsey honored the building’s bones—including a dramatic butterfly roof—while modernizing the flow of the interior and adding a garage, guest house, and pool.

