SchubLaden's Modern Salvage

The use of salvaged material in design has become such a strong sign of responsibility and sustainability that it sometimes becomes the sole crutch for products that otherwise have little aesthetic or functional value. On the flip side, some designers really know how to embrace reuse and turn old items into original, beautiful new pieces. Such is the case with schubLaden, a Berlin Kreuzberg-based studio and shop that makes shelving and storage from old drawers.

The frames are developed around the found drawers, the natural focal points of each piece, using either MDF or solid wood. SchubLaden—meaning "drawers" in German—does both custom and readymade work, and keeps a rotating collection on display in their store. If you've got some old drawers lying around or love a trip through a salvage yard, schubLaden's work is an inspiring way to modernize them and make them functional again.



