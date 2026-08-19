Who Needs an Ocean View? Not This Introverted Australian Home

From the Architect: "This is a house about both hiding and stepping out. While most houses in the area seek ocean views, this house looks inward and upward to the sky. It’s a house designed for two introverts, both men, who wanted their home to feel like a safe haven. The house is private but without ever feeling closed off to the nature around it: the escarpment, the trees, the stars. It’s in a suburban street and yet looking out of every window all one sees is trees and their canopies.

"The design responds to multiple challenges: a steep incline, a narrow triangular site located hard against a railway line, mature trees we wanted to preserve, the risk of landslide meaning little to no excavation, and as always on this land, the risk of bushfire. We also had a modest budget to contend with, meaning we had to keep things simple and choose wisely on what we might splurge on. The outside is therefore utilitarian; the walls sheeted with cheap fiber cement and painted in a muted tone to satisfy the local council. The interior, by way of contrast, is richer and more colorful.

"As an architect, I like it when something is both practical and beautiful, and when a design decision results in something that ticks more than one box. Simple practical solutions to keep gutters free of debris and to be able clean gutters safely can also produce a great internal space. In gave us 13-foot-high ceilings uniformly around the outside edge of the house. Here, all roofs slope down into interior and all the gutters can be regularly cleaned (by us) on a small ladder. If there is a serious bushfire, we can easily block the downpipes and (with a nearby hose) get a curtain of water falling over the large glass doors of the courtyard.