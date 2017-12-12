Can This Renovated, Loft-Like Home in Spain Be Any Dreamier?

Narrow plots pose some very specific challenges for urban architects, and in old cities like Sabadell in Catalonia, Spain, it is a frequent concern. Working with architect Manu Pàges , Barcelona-based design firm The Hall Studio turn a cramped single-family home into a bright, loft-like space with plenty of multipurpose areas.

Contemporary design elements fuse with the home’s existing bones—high ceilings, exposed wooden beams—for a functional and handsome two-story home. Seated on a classic, Gothic-era plot, the residence features a soaring gabled roof, with the back of the home opening to a a lush backyard oasis.

Renovating the home meant opening the previously sectioned rooms to introduce an open-concept flow that aids movement and ventilation.