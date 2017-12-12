Can This Renovated, Loft-Like Home in Spain Be Any Dreamier?
Renovations + European Homes

By Alison Sinkewicz
A cramped home in Catalonia gets a dramatic makeover that highlights its best historic details.

Narrow plots pose some very specific challenges for urban architects, and in old cities like Sabadell in Catalonia, Spain, it is a frequent concern. Working with architect Manu Pàges, Barcelona-based design firm The Hall Studio turn a cramped single-family home into a bright, loft-like space with plenty of multipurpose areas.

Contemporary design elements fuse with the home’s existing bones—high ceilings, exposed wooden beams—for a functional and handsome two-story home. Seated on a classic, Gothic-era plot, the residence features a soaring gabled roof, with the back of the home opening to a a lush backyard oasis.

Renovating the home meant opening the previously sectioned rooms to introduce an open-concept flow that aids movement and ventilation.

Movement from the front of the home is fluid and uninterrupted, making the most of the narrow space. Instead of walls, thoughtfully placed furniture helps divide each area. A double-height loft space with dangling foliage and pendant lighting connects the dining area and the living room, while another merges the study terrace with a bedroom suite.

 Project Credits

-Architect of Record: Manu Pagès

-Builder: Prefamiq S.C.P.