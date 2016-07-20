Sausalito Dinnerware Factory Tour

More complicated and hollow forms are made by slipcasting. Liquid clay (called slip) is poured into plaster molds (that we make on-site). The clay dries for 20-30 minutes, the remainder of the liquid clay is poured out and a "wall" of clay that has already dried remains. Considerable work is still needed to finish the piece as the mold leaves lines of clay "flash" on the piece, and a lot of skill is required to make it look as the design was intended to look.