San Francisco Living: Home Tours, Presented by AIA SF and Dwell
The self-guided tours take you to five Bay Area homes on Saturday and another five on Sunday, including David Baker + Partners’s Shotwell Residence, featured as the June 2008 Dwell cover story with extra photos showcased in a Dwell.com slideshow. A full list and description of the homes along the tour route can be found at Dwell.com’s Home Tours page.
Tickets for the event are $70 per day for AIA members and $85 per day for non-members. For more information or to buy tickets, visit AIA San Francisco’s San Francisco Living: Home Tours page. Tickets can also be bought the day-of, if available, at the Home Tours headquarters, located at Matarozzi/Pelsinger Builders’s new office at 355 11th Street (at Folsom) in San Francisco.
