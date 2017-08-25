An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M
View Photos
Garden & Landscapes + Real Estate

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Own your very own super-sized Eichler home in Walnut Creek, California.

More expansive than earlier Joseph Eichler models, 247 Bliss Court is a 2,435-square-foot Claude Oakland-designed, H-shaped residence that magnifies everything we love about Californian midcentury modernism.  

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 1 of 14 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Built around 1969, this four-bedroom house, available for sale through East Bay Modern Real Estate, sits on a 16,600-square-foot cul-de-sac plot of resort-like proportions. 

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 2 of 14 -

The property's H-shaped floor plan comprises of an open sky atrium and two separate wings that are connected with a glass-walled loggia, offering views into the atrium and rear gardens.

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 3 of 14 -
Photo Categories:

All the signature Eichler features—floor-to-ceiling glass, patios, gardens, concrete slab floors, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and post-and-beam interiors—exist in 247 Bliss Court. The ample grounds also hold a large rectangular pool, a bocce court, an organic garden, multiple social spaces, and even a chicken coop.

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 4 of 14 -

Almost every room in the house opens to the outdoors. 

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 5 of 14 -

The master bedroom, which is in a different wing from the three other bedrooms, has easy access to the interior atrium as well as its own private side yard and shower. 

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 6 of 14 -
An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 7 of 14 -

A kitchen and multi-purpose room are located in the center of the house, which allows for effortless indoor and outdoor entertaining. 

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 8 of 14 -

This expansive area has a breakfast table, two walk-in pantries, a five-burner Miele induction cooktop, and also a laundry room hidden behind the kitchen.

An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 9 of 14 -
An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 10 of 14 -
An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 11 of 14 -
An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 12 of 14 -
An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 13 of 14 -
An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M - Photo 14 of 14 -