An Enormous Bay Area Eichler Asks $1.45M

More expansive than earlier Joseph Eichler models, 247 Bliss Court is a 2,435-square-foot Claude Oakland-designed, H-shaped residence that magnifies everything we love about Californian midcentury modernism.

Built around 1969, this four-bedroom house, available for sale through East Bay Modern Real Estate, sits on a 16,600-square-foot cul-de-sac plot of resort-like proportions.

The property's H-shaped floor plan comprises of an open sky atrium and two separate wings that are connected with a glass-walled loggia, offering views into the atrium and rear gardens.



All the signature Eichler features—floor-to-ceiling glass, patios, gardens, concrete slab floors, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and post-and-beam interiors—exist in 247 Bliss Court. The ample grounds also hold a large rectangular pool, a bocce court, an organic garden, multiple social spaces, and even a chicken coop.



Almost every room in the house opens to the outdoors.

The master bedroom, which is in a different wing from the three other bedrooms, has easy access to the interior atrium as well as its own private side yard and shower.

A kitchen and multi-purpose room are located in the center of the house, which allows for effortless indoor and outdoor entertaining.