A Look Back at Our San Diego Home Tour

The San Diego tours provided an opportunity for design-seekers to immerse themselves in stunning domestic spaces found along the coastal highways of sunny Southern California. These unique homes were specially selected by Dwell to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design in the San Diego area.

Included in home tour purchases was a complimentary ticket to Meet the Architects night.

Meet the Architects Nights

The Dwell San Diego Home Tour kicked off with Meet the Architects night, an evening in which leading San Diego architects and designers previewed the projects featured on the tour. It was filled with cocktails, light bites, and a dynamic conversation moderated by Dwell editors.

Meet the Architects night was held on Friday, April 15th from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Location: Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101.

Home Tours

Saturday, April 16 10-4pm





Featured Homes

Del Monte