A Look Back at Our San Diego Home Tour
A Look Back at Our San Diego Home Tour

By Dwell
The always popular Dwell Home Tours series kicked off in San Diego this past April.

The San Diego tours provided an opportunity for design-seekers to immerse themselves in stunning domestic spaces found along the coastal highways of sunny Southern California. These unique homes were specially selected by Dwell to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design in the San Diego area. 

Included in home tour purchases was a complimentary ticket to Meet the Architects night. 

Meet the Architects Nights 

The Dwell San Diego Home Tour kicked off with Meet the Architects night, an evening in which leading San Diego architects and designers previewed the projects featured on the tour. It was filled with cocktails, light bites, and a dynamic conversation moderated by Dwell editors. 

Meet the Architects night was held on Friday, April 15th from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Location: Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101. 

Home Tours

Saturday, April 16 10-4pm


Featured Homes

Del Monte

This pair of detached houses on one lot in an urbanized area of San Diego embraces its seaside setting with a series of courtyards that usher in the ocean breeze. The houses are remarkably efficient thanks to a combination of passive and active strategies, including a concrete-board rain screen for temperature regulation and photovoltaic arrays for solar energy.

Dolphin Place

This 1,200-square-foot residence is the canvas for a stunning art and furniture collection. Newly renovated by architect Hector Magnus, it has been in the homeowner’s family since the 1940s.

El Dorado

Architect Steven Lombardi has integrated yesterday and today—with a nod to tomorrow—in a the renovation of a multi-generational home originally built in the 1950s.

Lahaye Residence

This modern residence by designer Soheil Nakhshab incorporates elements of the surrounding landscape through touches of stone, wood, and iron.

Jewell Box

A custom wood screen frames a material-rich private beach escape in Crown Point.

