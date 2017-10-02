A Dramatic Apartment Renovation in Barcelona Features Salvaged Tile and Brick

Built in the early twentieth century, it had been partitioned into small rooms that were connected by shadowy hallways. The impression of the architect, Carles Enrich , was that the apartment's potential had been "hidden behind the consequences of several interventions" over the years.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

In order to modernize the apartment for a family of four and bring in more natural light, Enrich had to reverse the effects of those previous, intrusive renovations. So the team started by "erasing the envelope," stripping the walls, floors, and ceiling of their lackluster finishes, and bringing down unnecessary partitions to ease the circulation between living spaces.

In doing so, Enrich was able to visually connect interior rooms to the apartment's series of enclosed courtyards. Now, new windows and glass doors wrap two small solariums while expansive, retractable glass doors open to a larger intermediary patio.

