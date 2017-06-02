A Tree-Filled Spa That Brings Warm Modernism to a 900-Year-Old Tuscan Village

Owned and restored by lawyer Michael L. Cioffi, with interiors designed by Rome-based restoration expert, Ilaria Miani, The Spa at Monteverdi Tuscany brings the colors and textures of the region into the spa's richly textured treatment rooms and outdoor areas.



This particular part of Tuscany is fed with natural thermal springs known for their healing properties, which makes it an ideal site for rest and rejuvenation.

The spa’s treatment rooms and plunge pools are designed with warm, light, and organic colors that put guests at ease as they enjoy treatments such as body scrubs and lavender oil massages.