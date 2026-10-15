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Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its OwnView 38 Photos

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own

Over four decades, the architect and tinkerer transformed a modest desert home into a tapestry of Japanese minimalism, landscaped courtyards, and sculptural oddities.
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Location: 3429 East Glenn Street, Tucson, Arizona

Price: $775,000

Year Built: 1945

Architect: Ron Fridlind

Renovation Date: Addition and renovations completed 2012

Renovation Designer: Ron Fridlind

Footprint: 2,516-square-foot main house (2 beds, 2.5 baths); 768-square-foot studio

Lot Size: 0.86 acres

From the Agent: "Once the personal residence of award-winning architect and builder Ron Fridlind, this private central Tucson compound was transformed and expanded over several decades. The work reflects a personal architectural language shaped by Japanese design, desert living, and a respect for craft.

Set well back from the street on a secluded 0.86-acre parcel, the 2,516-square-foot main residence is surrounded by mature desert landscape, courtyards, and raised garden beds. Large panes of glass bring views of the gardens into the home, allowing shifting light and the surrounding landscape to shape the interiors throughout the day.

Natural materials and carefully considered details appear throughout the two-bedroom, two-bath home. Straight-grain Douglas fir wraps walls, ceilings, and floors, while stone, rustic saguaro-rib ceilings, and sculptural steel elements give each room its own character. Three custom metal fireplaces throughout the house are both functional objects and works of art.

The approach to the house begins at a recessed entry tucked beneath a steel trellis and surrounded by native plantings. From the foyer, views extend into the garden, with the primary suite to the right, the guest suite to the left, and the living, kitchen, and dining spaces directly ahead.

The guest suite looks west into the southern courtyard, while the spacious primary bedroom is wrapped in Douglas fir and glass, with views into the surrounding gardens. The bathing space includes a custom stainless-steel shower, wood sauna, and wood-fired soaking tub. Two large sliding glass panels allow the space to open completely to the outdoors.

A separate 768-square-foot studio provides a generous, climate-controlled space for creative or professional work, complete with a mini-split system and half bath. An additional 280-square-foot detached building offers further studio, workshop, or storage possibilities. Four covered parking spaces and an electronic entry gate complete the property.

The parcel has been surveyed and can be divided, creating the potential to develop or sell the rear portion of the property with separate access from Monte Vista. 

This property is a wonderful example of an expressive architectural composition. Tactile and connected to its desert setting, it offers privacy, space, and creative possibility in the heart of Tucson."

Architect and builder Ron Fridlind spent more than four decades transforming a modest Tucson house into his personal residence, adding courtyards, gardens, and spaces for creative work.&nbsp;

Architect and builder Ron Fridlind spent more than four decades transforming a modest Tucson house into his personal residence, adding courtyards, gardens, and spaces for creative work. 

A recessed entry beneath a steel trellis leads into the house, where the living, dining, and kitchen areas are arranged straight ahead, with the two bedroom suites on opposite sides.&nbsp;

A recessed entry beneath a steel trellis leads into the house, where the living, dining, and kitchen areas are arranged straight ahead, with the two bedroom suites on opposite sides. 

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Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 3 of 37 -
The property sits on 0.86 acres in central Tucson, with the 2,516-square-foot main house tucked among mature desert plantings.&nbsp;

The property sits on 0.86 acres in central Tucson, with the 2,516-square-foot main house tucked among mature desert plantings. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 5 of 37 -
Fridlind’s design is inspired by Japanese architecture and the Sonoran Desert, combining restrained forms and natural materials with more expressive, sculptural details.&nbsp;

Fridlind’s design is inspired by Japanese architecture and the Sonoran Desert, combining restrained forms and natural materials with more expressive, sculptural details. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 7 of 37 -
"In Tucson, why should you have to turn a light on during the day?" Fridlind mused in a 1986 interview with the Arizona Daily Star. His own home features floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the desert gardens.&nbsp;

"In Tucson, why should you have to turn a light on during the day?" Fridlind mused in a 1986 interview with the Arizona Daily Star. His own home features floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the desert gardens. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 9 of 37 -
The kitchen has granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a wine cooler, and stainless-steel appliances.&nbsp;

The kitchen has granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a wine cooler, and stainless-steel appliances. 

Three custom metal fireplaces double as functional heating elements and pieces of sculpture.&nbsp;

Three custom metal fireplaces double as functional heating elements and pieces of sculpture. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 12 of 37 -
As a child in rural Connecticut, Fridlind built forts, tree houses, and cars, according to a profile in the Tucson Citizen. Decades later, he incorporated collected materials and sculptural interventions into his own Tucson home.&nbsp;

As a child in rural Connecticut, Fridlind built forts, tree houses, and cars, according to a profile in the Tucson Citizen. Decades later, he incorporated collected materials and sculptural interventions into his own Tucson home. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 14 of 37 -
The primary suite includes a Finnish sauna, a custom stainless-steel shower designed for two, and a Japanese wood-fired soaking tub.&nbsp;

The primary suite includes a Finnish sauna, a custom stainless-steel shower designed for two, and a Japanese wood-fired soaking tub. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 16 of 37 -
Two sliding glass panels allow the bathing space to open into the garden.&nbsp;

Two sliding glass panels allow the bathing space to open into the garden. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 18 of 37 -
Slatted steel trellises extend over the courtyards, providing shade from the desert sun. "Overhangs are wonderful," Fridlind told the Arizona Daily Star in 1986.

Slatted steel trellises extend over the courtyards, providing shade from the desert sun. "Overhangs are wonderful," Fridlind told the Arizona Daily Star in 1986.

On the eastern side of the house, the primary bedroom looks out toward the gardens through walls of glass, while a hallway leads to the bathing area.&nbsp;

On the eastern side of the house, the primary bedroom looks out toward the gardens through walls of glass, while a hallway leads to the bathing area. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 21 of 37 -
By the mid-1980s, Fridlind’s Tucson practice was known for combining art and building science, with an emphasis on sunlight, views, and the surrounding landscape.&nbsp;

By the mid-1980s, Fridlind’s Tucson practice was known for combining art and building science, with an emphasis on sunlight, views, and the surrounding landscape. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 23 of 37 -
Hand-cut flagstone is one of the natural materials used throughout the home.&nbsp;

Hand-cut flagstone is one of the natural materials used throughout the home. 

The house was completed in its current form in 2012, after decades of additions and alterations by Fridlind.&nbsp;

The house was completed in its current form in 2012, after decades of additions and alterations by Fridlind. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 26 of 37 -
Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 27 of 37 -
The guest suite occupies the western side of the house, overlooking the southern courtyard.&nbsp;

The guest suite occupies the western side of the house, overlooking the southern courtyard. 

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Raised garden beds and mature desert plantings surround the house.&nbsp;

Raised garden beds and mature desert plantings surround the house. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 31 of 37 -
Rooms orient toward the courtyards rather than the street.&nbsp;

Rooms orient toward the courtyards rather than the street. 

A detached 768-square-foot studio provides additional space for creative work. It has its own half bath and a mini-split heating and cooling system.&nbsp;

A detached 768-square-foot studio provides additional space for creative work. It has its own half bath and a mini-split heating and cooling system. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 34 of 37 -
A second detached structure serves as a 280-square-foot workshop.&nbsp;

A second detached structure serves as a 280-square-foot workshop. 

Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own - Photo 36 of 37 -
The 0.86-acre parcel has been surveyed and can be subdivided, with the rear portion accessible separately from Monte Vista.&nbsp;

The 0.86-acre parcel has been surveyed and can be subdivided, with the rear portion accessible separately from Monte Vista. 

3429 East Glenn Street in Tucson, Arizona, is currently listed for $775,000 by Darci Hazelbaker and Anne Ranek of Desert House at Tierra Antigua Realty. 

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