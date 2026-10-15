Seeking $775K, Ron Fridlind’s Tucson Compound Is a World of Its Own

From the Agent: "Once the personal residence of award-winning architect and builder Ron Fridlind, this private central Tucson compound was transformed and expanded over several decades. The work reflects a personal architectural language shaped by Japanese design, desert living, and a respect for craft.

Set well back from the street on a secluded 0.86-acre parcel, the 2,516-square-foot main residence is surrounded by mature desert landscape, courtyards, and raised garden beds. Large panes of glass bring views of the gardens into the home, allowing shifting light and the surrounding landscape to shape the interiors throughout the day.

Natural materials and carefully considered details appear throughout the two-bedroom, two-bath home. Straight-grain Douglas fir wraps walls, ceilings, and floors, while stone, rustic saguaro-rib ceilings, and sculptural steel elements give each room its own character. Three custom metal fireplaces throughout the house are both functional objects and works of art.

The approach to the house begins at a recessed entry tucked beneath a steel trellis and surrounded by native plantings. From the foyer, views extend into the garden, with the primary suite to the right, the guest suite to the left, and the living, kitchen, and dining spaces directly ahead.