A Wacky Rock 'n' Roll Wonderland in the South Korean Countryside

Located on the outskirts of a small, remote South Korean mining town called Jeongseon, and bordered by a mountain range and tranquil forest, the houses sit in a row, rising from a low plateau that’s part of a dried riverbed.

Designed by Korean architect Moon Hoon, each of the six houses have a distinctive shape and color, and the house in the middle even has theatrical Viking horns on its facade. The interiors of the houses are all different.



Decked out in popping colors like intense red, pink, yellow, bold blue, and black-and-white checkered patterns, a stay at Rock It Suda is certainly not for the fainthearted.



When designing the houses, Hoon explored the ideas of spatial contraction, expansion, and compression. Themes such as Spain, Barbie, stealth, cave, Ferrari, and the traditional Korean house inspired the interiors, which are named Ferrari Red, Stealth Black, Spanish Blue, Flamenco White, Barbie Pink, and Oriental Gold—based on the dominant colors they were furnished in.

Hoon, who is interested in three-dimensional architectural experiences and "action architecture," understands that for Korean city dwellers, weekend homes are places of fantasy and escape. With Rock It Suda, he’s created a bold, outlandish experience where things just get wackier and wackier.