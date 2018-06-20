Rising Woodworker Aleksandra Zee Carves Out an Earthy Oasis in the Bay Area
By Dwell Video / Published by Dwell Video –
We pay a visit to the Oakland, California, home and studio of rising artist Aleksandra Zee, who shares how warm, natural hues and pieces by local makers spark her own creative process.
For the full article, click here.
