“Neutra took great pains to site the house with respect to its exposure to not only the sun, but also the moon,” says Joeb Moore. “He wrote that he had designed skylights that brought in both the daytime sunlight and the nighttime moonlight to naturally illuminate the spaces. While some of the original skylights did bring in natural light, others were too small to be effectual. The renovation expanded these skylights, opening up a series of small, button-like apertures into a large slot light above the kitchen island.”