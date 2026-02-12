Richard Neutra’s Sale House Is Now on the Market for $4.75M

Footprint: 1,632 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.02 acres

From the Agent: "A masterwork by renowned architect Richard Neutra, this iconic midcentury residence crowns the highest point of Brentwood’s coveted Tigertail Road. It’s easily one of the most preserved Neutra homes available today. Privately positioned on over an acre within the celebrated Crestwood Hills enclave, the home exemplifies Neutra’s enduring philosophy of harmonizing architecture with nature, where walls of glass dissolve the boundary between indoors and the surrounding landscape. Originally commissioned by artist Elsa Sale and her husband Robert, the residence was thoughtfully designed to showcase art through carefully placed skylights, custom lighting, and an open, light-filled floor plan. Sensitively restored, the home preserves many of its most significant original details, including built-in furnishings, cabinetry, mosaic artwork, and the original pool and diving board, while seamlessly incorporating modern comforts. Surrounded by mature trees and reimagined gardens, the property observes extraordinary privacy and a profound connection to its natural setting. Expansive vistas stretch across the canyons, city skyline, Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, and Palos Verdes, creating a cinematic backdrop from nearly every room. A rare opportunity to acquire one of Richard Neutra’s most celebrated Westside residences, The Sale House is more than a home it is a living work of art and an important piece of Los Angeles architectural history."