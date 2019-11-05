Shortly after his arrival to the United States in 1939, Risom met Hans Knoll, the founder of Knoll, with whom he would work to produce some of the company's earliest interior and furniture designs. Widely known as the first chair to be designed for Knoll, this iconic Risom Lounge Chair brought the natural materials and understated form of Scandinavian design to large-scale U.S. production. It makes use of few materials that were widely available during wartime—surplus army webbing and parachute straps—wrapped around a supple, curving wooden frame.