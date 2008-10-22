Perhaps the most public display of private hospitality space can be found at the Guggenheim Museum in their theanyspacewhatever exhibition, which runs from October 25 through January 6.



Belgian-born artist Carsten Höller's installation, Revolving Hotel Room, features four stacked glass discs supporting a bed, table and chairs, and shelving unit, which slowly rotate in concert. During the day the spinning room will be for spectators only, but after normal museum hours, the accommodations will be available for a single- or double-occupancy sleepover. The Waldorf=Astoria is working with the Guggenheim to provide luxury amenities.



Though the price is steep, it's not every day you get to sleep by yourself in the Guggenheim. If Ben Stiller had been provided such posh quarters for his night shift at the Museum of Natural History he probably would have slept right through the revival of the dioramas.



