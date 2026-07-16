A Wavy Wardrobe Echoes Original Barrel Vaulted Ceilings in This Renovated Barcelona Flat
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Project Details:
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Photographer: Germán Saiz
From the Architect: "Bardo’s first project in Barcelona begins with a deep structural intervention: the removal of several load-bearing walls in a 19th-century building. This operation allowed the floor plan to be opened up and entirely rethought, while preserving the visibility of the original constructive essence. The most recognizable element of this architecture—the Catalan vaulted ceiling with its ceramic joists, known as revoltó—became the true starting point of the design. It is neither concealed nor neutralized; its rhythm and texture set the tone for the entire project. As a Madrid-based studio, this was not a system we were used to working with, yet it immediately caught our attention. This led to two key decisions: translating its cadence and geometry into curved forms—most notably in the large wardrobe/bed unit in the dressing area—and adopting a neutral palette throughout the house, reserving color exclusively for the ceiling beams and vaults, allowing them to stand out within the overall space.
"As a result, the only other color appears in the bathroom, the sole space free from this architectural element. From this cadence, the house develops a language based on curves. The dressing room becomes the most evident gesture: its curved facade echoes the rhythm of the joists and translates it into the vertical plane, transforming a functional element into an interior facade that organizes the space and guides movement. The overall palette is composed of warm, neutral tones—creams, wood finishes, and soft textures—providing continuity and calm. In contrast, the beams are highlighted with color, reinforcing their presence as key elements within the composition. The house is no longer understood as a series of enclosed rooms, but as a fluid sequence. Mirrors are used as spatial tools: they amplify natural light, visually connect different areas, and create depth without reintroducing partitions.
"In the bedroom, a curved glass enclosure filters the relationship with the living area. More than a door, it becomes a piece that softens the boundary and turns the transition into a continuous gesture, maintaining visual connection while introducing privacy. The kitchen acts as the domestic core, with fluted wooden fronts that contrast with the neutral palette, and a large smoked mirror that enhances the sense of openness in the living area. In the main bathroom, yellow ceramic tiles wrap walls and ceiling, creating a more intense and sensory atmosphere. The result is a home that emerges from its own structure. A house that respects the original architecture and transforms it into the driving force of a new spatial identity, where every gesture responds to a shared logic and the whole is experienced as a continuous journey."
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