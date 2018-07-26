A Revamped Estate in the English Countryside Asks $2.3M
The renovation of this 19th-century home, recently carried out by the award-winning London–based architect Amin Taha, celebrates the heritage of the gothic-style vicarage building while bringing it up to date.
Elegant period rooms decorated with ecclesiastical stone mullion windows and open fireplaces now feature minimalist interior design and an industrial-inspired, muted color palette, which gives this traditional home an urban, modern twist.
The grade II-listed property comprises a main house with six bedrooms, two studio buildings, and a converted two-bedroom coach house with plywood interiors—and is set in five acres of natural gardens bordering rolling Cornish countryside.
Now, this fascinating property is on the market for £1,750,000 (about $2,294,000 million) with The Modern House. Scroll down to explore.
This property in Crowan, Cornwall, UK, is now listing for $2.29 million by The Modern House. Have a look at the full listing here.
