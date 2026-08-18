Rental Revamp: How a Set Designer Transformed Her Rent-Stabilized NYC Apartment With Just $1,000
Using money previously allocated for a trip, Catherine Pearson reimagined her home with new kitchen fixtures, colorful curtains, and gallons of paint.
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Have you taken on an ambitious Rental Revamp—or do you know someone who has? We want to hear about it! Reach out to edit@dwell.com with photos and a brief description to submit a project.
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