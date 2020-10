The couple crafted the living-room shelves out of Formica. They act as a display case for mementos and collectibles: Jordan’s vintage cameras, a carved antelope horn from the Majete Wildlife Reserve in Southern Malawi's Chickwawa district, a wooden sculpture from an installation designed by Shalini. A small wooden stool carved by artisans in Uganda’s Kitanyata region near Murchison Falls doubles as a plant stand.