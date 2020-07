The duplex was built in the 1960s. Red brick lines the front of the house and painted clapboards make up the rest of the skin. In the new house, Kem Studio added a cedar rainscreen by Wood Haven Inc. to the second story, wrapped the entire first floor in Endicott Brick's Manganese Ironspot Smooth, and changed the placement of windows on the side. The massing remains the same but the new materials and technologies are an honest representation of present-day building science.