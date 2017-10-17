A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette
View Photos
Home Tours

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette

Add to
Like
Share
By Julia Brenner / Published by Julia Brenner
Using a simple color scheme and dynamic textures, architectural design studio YoDezeen creates a strikingly modern yet warm interior for a young family.

When interior designer at YoDezeen Anna Tarabanova approached the design of a family's apartment in Kiev, she chose to work with a mix of natural materials and clean lines to achieve striking aesthetic results.   

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 1 of 12 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

She was tasked with figuring out how to combine two smaller apartments into one, which turned into an 11-month process that resulted in a 920-square-foot space. In order to merge the two apartments, she employed smart space planning, while relying on natural materials including oak flooring, copper wall panels, and marble in order to create warmth, texture, and a balance between modernity and livability. 

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 2 of 12 -
Photo Categories:

A balanced mix of modern style and textured warmth was achieved through a smartly planned interplay between a monochromatic color palette and copper and brass accents, which add bright moments of natural warmth and color.  

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 3 of 12 -
Photo Categories:


A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 4 of 12 -

The design team sourced lighting (in the dining room and kitchen) from Henge and sleek cabinetry from Rimadesio.

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 5 of 12 -

YoDezeen's team, led by Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev, installed copper wall panels from De Castelli throughout the apartment to add vibrant depth without sacrificing any space. 

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 6 of 12 -


A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 7 of 12 -

Additional creative design solutions, such as the custom moss wall panel shown above, reflect YoDezeen's inspired use of natural materials to add visual interest.

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 8 of 12 -


A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 9 of 12 -

As the apartment is inhabited by a young family, the team worked to make sure the rooms would feel welcoming and comfortable, with special attention paid to creating a tranquil atmosphere in the apartment's two bedrooms and bathrooms. 

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 10 of 12 -


A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 11 of 12 -

The design reflects how a simple plan—in this case employing clean lines, a minimal color scheme, and natural materials—can create a modern aesthetic without sacrificing warmth. 

A Family's Kiev Apartment Is Filled With Copper, Marble, and a Sophisticated Palette - Photo 12 of 12 -