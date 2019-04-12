After a Renovation, a Classic San Francisco Victorian Is Now Bursting With Light and Color

San Francisco couple Jim and Noriko would be the first to admit they never thought much about architecture—that is, until late 2013, when they took possession of one of the city’s many worn-out Victorians. By hiring acclaimed architect Anne Fougeron, they hoped to compensate for their lack of knowledge and create something extraordinary for themselves and their young daughter. "We went in with a pretty vague vision and put it into her hands—we trusted her judgment more than our own," says Jim. "Anne is great on her own merits, but it was also nice to have a badass woman as our architect," says Noriko. "Having a daughter makes you think about that."

