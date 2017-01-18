Red Cedar Is the Key Ingredient of This Wooded Cottage For Sale
View Photos
Real Estate + Cabins

Red Cedar Is the Key Ingredient of This Wooded Cottage For Sale

By Paige Alexus
Located just an hour-and-a-half away from Chicago, a three-bedroom modern cottage in Michigan City, Indiana is for sale for just under 900K.

Designed by architect Brad Lynch of the Chicago-based firm Brininstool + Lynch, it’s been in the care of the same family since it was built in 2008. Lynch told us that the project began when the family was lucky enough to find a piece of prime property in the middle of a private, wooded area. The goal was to create a weekend cottage that would borrow inspiration from Indiana’s agricultural way of life, but turn it into something purely modern. 

The result is an 2,325-square-foot home that has a warm relationship to the land—but with clean, modern details. Take a tour below to see how the architectural team implemented three different treatments of red cedar in order to create a cozy, yet elegant weekend retreat. 

Thank you Jim Coffou for sharing this listing with us!

The Coffou Cottage sits in an L-shaped configuration at the end of a private road. This image shows how red cedar is utilized to create thin slats along the facade, as well as horizontal and vertical board-and-batten siding.

The Coffou Cottage sits in an L-shaped configuration at the end of a private road. This image shows how red cedar is utilized to create thin slats along the facade, as well as horizontal and vertical board-and-batten siding.

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The glass-enclosed side of the house reveals a screened porch on the left, followed by a combined open area that brings together the living space, dining area, and the kitchen.&nbsp;

The glass-enclosed side of the house reveals a screened porch on the left, followed by a combined open area that brings together the living space, dining area, and the kitchen. 

Taking a peek into the combined living area at the center of the house shows the kitchen that’s made up of the same red cedar that’s used throughout the home—as well as laminate marble.&nbsp;

Taking a peek into the combined living area at the center of the house shows the kitchen that’s made up of the same red cedar that’s used throughout the home—as well as laminate marble. 

Lynch installed a radiant heating system, passive solar elements, and a gas system that’s backed up by forced air.&nbsp;

Lynch installed a radiant heating system, passive solar elements, and a gas system that’s backed up by forced air. 

Shown here is the screened porch that looks out through glass on one side and screened red cedar slabs on the other.&nbsp;

Shown here is the screened porch that looks out through glass on one side and screened red cedar slabs on the other. 

The bedrooms enjoy views of the wooded surroundings through large expanses of glass.&nbsp;

The bedrooms enjoy views of the wooded surroundings through large expanses of glass. 


Entering through the front door leads you to an inglenook, where Lynch installed a fireplace and a custom built-in seating area that’s surrounded by red cedar.&nbsp;

Entering through the front door leads you to an inglenook, where Lynch installed a fireplace and a custom built-in seating area that’s surrounded by red cedar. 


Next to the L-shaped area is the entrance that looks directly through to the back of the house. &nbsp;

Next to the L-shaped area is the entrance that looks directly through to the back of the house.  

Here, you can find the listing for this incredible house, where you can contact the agent for more information. And make sure to keep up with Brininstool + Lynch by following their profile here

You can also read about Brad Lynch’s own home renovation in Chicago by following this link

0
0
Email