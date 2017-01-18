Red Cedar Is the Key Ingredient of This Wooded Cottage For Sale
Designed by architect Brad Lynch of the Chicago-based firm Brininstool + Lynch, it’s been in the care of the same family since it was built in 2008. Lynch told us that the project began when the family was lucky enough to find a piece of prime property in the middle of a private, wooded area. The goal was to create a weekend cottage that would borrow inspiration from Indiana’s agricultural way of life, but turn it into something purely modern.
The result is an 2,325-square-foot home that has a warm relationship to the land—but with clean, modern details. Take a tour below to see how the architectural team implemented three different treatments of red cedar in order to create a cozy, yet elegant weekend retreat.
Thank you Jim Coffou for sharing this listing with us!
