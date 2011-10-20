Recycled Paper Lights

I recently came across the work of Pia Wüstenberg, a German-born designer whose recent obsession is transforming piles of waste paper (posters, magazines) into striking pendant lights and tables. First she rolls them around a tube, laminating each sheet on top of the other with a glue-based mixture. Then she uses a woodworking lathe and carving tools to shape the piece, much as a woodworker creates a turned bowl. For further insight into her working process, check out this video: Processed Paper from pia wustenberg on Vimeo.

Until recently her work was on display at the Dezeen Space pop-up gallery in London. Next week she'll show her work with other recent graduates of the Royal College of Art in London, as part of the "Soft Edges" exhibition during Dutch Design Week. A close-up of the resulting pendant, as seen in Dezeen's pop-up gallery in London. Wustenberg also crafts other shapes and objects, like this chubby table leg. The layers of revealed color resemble geologic forms.