10 Creative Uses of Reclaimed Wood
By Byron Loker –
The popular myth claims that cats have nine lives—well, what about a well-worn plank of wood?
There's virtually no end to the number of reincarnations a piece of this time-honored building material can make. Here are a few creative examples of careful reclamation—from walls and floors to furniture and artwork.
Top-Floor Williamsburg Loft
