Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale
View Photos
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
Ranging from $795,000 to $4,250,000, these Californian Eichler homes run the gamut from cozy bungalows to rare, double-story residences—and capture the essence of outdoor living.

Though each is distinct in character, together they exhibit all the classic Eichler characteristics—atriums, open plans, floor-to-ceiling glass, and post-and-beam construction—that are designed to create social spaces and a connection to the outdoors. If you're on the market for your own Eichler home, take a look at the fine specimens below.

1. 3841 E Fernwood Avenue

Location: Orange, California

Price: $985,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 1 of 10 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

One of just two of this model in Orange County, California, this four-bedroom, two-bath property features a front courtyard that wraps around to form the backyard and pool deck.

2. 4003 Salem Street

Location: Concord, California

Price: $810,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 2 of 10 -

Step into this four-bedroom, two-bath home, and you'll be greeted by an open-sky atrium that connects to the main living space through sliding glass doors. An updated kitchen makes this a contender for those who like to cook and entertain. 

3. 1154 Idylberry Road

Location: San Rafael, California

Price: $1,395,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 3 of 10 -

One of the largest models at 2,322 square feet, this home boasts an expansive open plan and a generous lot with a hot tub for relaxing outdoors. Original features, such as globe lights and ceramic tile, live alongside modern updates.

4. 653 Wildwood Lane

Location: Palo Alto, California

Price: $4,250,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 4 of 10 -

This spacious, two-story plan holds six bedrooms and four bathrooms and features a lush front courtyard and an additional patio adjacent to the main living area.

5. 4161 Sacramento Street

Location: Concord, California

Price: $795,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 5 of 10 -

Desert plants and agave create a thoughtfully-designed, green environment for this four-bedroom, two-bath residence, which has an iconic open-sky atrium and a sprawling backyard that's begging for a get-together.

6. 247 Bliss Court

Location: Walnut Creek, California

Price: $1,450,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 6 of 10 -

This super-sized, H-plan Eichler resides on a sweeping 16,000-square-foot lot with a pool, garden, bocce ball court, and chicken coop. An updated master suite, nestled in a separate wing, steps out into a private side yard.

7. 1779 N Winlock Street

Location: Orange, California

Price: $850,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 7 of 10 -

Tucked behind the horizontal facade of this 1,635-square-foot abode is an entry courtyard with a retractable awning, while a verdant backyard and patio further invite you to lounge outside.

8. 591 Las Colindas

Location: San Rafael, California

Price: $1,100,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 8 of 10 -

Polished concrete floors and new interior and exterior paint give this 1,749-square-foot property a special sheen. In the back, the roof extends over the patio to create an outdoor living space.

9. 284 Santa Fe Drive

Location: Walnut Creek, California

Price: $895,000

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 9 of 10 -

This three-bedroom, two-bath home occupies a corner lot and enjoys side and rear yards that surround the living and dining areas. Bright and airy, it boasts a renovated galley kitchen and a heated swimming pool.

10. 17042 Lisette Street

Location: Granada Hills, California

Price: $997,500

Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale - Photo 10 of 10 -

This residence officially hits the market on Thursday, July 20 with open houses the following weekend, so consider this a sneak peek! Following a fire of the original Eichler home, Malibu-based architect W. Gayle Daniel designed a two-story building to capture the surrounding views. Its five bedrooms and three baths include two master bedrooms—ideal for multi-generational families—and upstairs, a den with a floating fireplace provides extra lounge space.  

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at jxie@dwell.com.