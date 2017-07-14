Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale
Though each is distinct in character, together they exhibit all the classic Eichler characteristics—atriums, open plans, floor-to-ceiling glass, and post-and-beam construction—that are designed to create social spaces and a connection to the outdoors. If you're on the market for your own Eichler home, take a look at the fine specimens below.
1. 3841 E Fernwood Avenue
Location: Orange, California
Price: $985,000
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
One of just two of this model in Orange County, California, this four-bedroom, two-bath property features a front courtyard that wraps around to form the backyard and pool deck.
2. 4003 Salem Street
Location: Concord, California
Price: $810,000
Step into this four-bedroom, two-bath home, and you'll be greeted by an open-sky atrium that connects to the main living space through sliding glass doors. An updated kitchen makes this a contender for those who like to cook and entertain.
3. 1154 Idylberry Road
Location: San Rafael, California
Price: $1,395,000
One of the largest models at 2,322 square feet, this home boasts an expansive open plan and a generous lot with a hot tub for relaxing outdoors. Original features, such as globe lights and ceramic tile, live alongside modern updates.
4. 653 Wildwood Lane
Location: Palo Alto, California
Price: $4,250,000
This spacious, two-story plan holds six bedrooms and four bathrooms and features a lush front courtyard and an additional patio adjacent to the main living area.
5. 4161 Sacramento Street
Location: Concord, California
Price: $795,000
Desert plants and agave create a thoughtfully-designed, green environment for this four-bedroom, two-bath residence, which has an iconic open-sky atrium and a sprawling backyard that's begging for a get-together.
6. 247 Bliss Court
Location: Walnut Creek, California
Price: $1,450,000
This super-sized, H-plan Eichler resides on a sweeping 16,000-square-foot lot with a pool, garden, bocce ball court, and chicken coop. An updated master suite, nestled in a separate wing, steps out into a private side yard.
7. 1779 N Winlock Street
Location: Orange, California
Price: $850,000
Tucked behind the horizontal facade of this 1,635-square-foot abode is an entry courtyard with a retractable awning, while a verdant backyard and patio further invite you to lounge outside.
8. 591 Las Colindas
Location: San Rafael, California
Price: $1,100,000
Polished concrete floors and new interior and exterior paint give this 1,749-square-foot property a special sheen. In the back, the roof extends over the patio to create an outdoor living space.
9. 284 Santa Fe Drive
Location: Walnut Creek, California
Price: $895,000
This three-bedroom, two-bath home occupies a corner lot and enjoys side and rear yards that surround the living and dining areas. Bright and airy, it boasts a renovated galley kitchen and a heated swimming pool.
10. 17042 Lisette Street
Location: Granada Hills, California
Price: $997,500
This residence officially hits the market on Thursday, July 20 with open houses the following weekend, so consider this a sneak peek! Following a fire of the original Eichler home, Malibu-based architect W. Gayle Daniel designed a two-story building to capture the surrounding views. Its five bedrooms and three baths include two master bedrooms—ideal for multi-generational families—and upstairs, a den with a floating fireplace provides extra lounge space.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at jxie@dwell.com.