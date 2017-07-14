Real Estate Roundup: 10 Midcentury Modern Eichlers For Sale

Though each is distinct in character, together they exhibit all the classic Eichler characteristics—atriums, open plans, floor-to-ceiling glass, and post-and-beam construction—that are designed to create social spaces and a connection to the outdoors. If you're on the market for your own Eichler home, take a look at the fine specimens below. 1. 3841 E Fernwood Avenue Location: Orange, California Price: $985,000

One of just two of this model in Orange County, California, this four-bedroom, two-bath property features a front courtyard that wraps around to form the backyard and pool deck. 2. 4003 Salem Street Location: Concord, California Price: $810,000

Step into this four-bedroom, two-bath home, and you'll be greeted by an open-sky atrium that connects to the main living space through sliding glass doors. An updated kitchen makes this a contender for those who like to cook and entertain. 3. 1154 Idylberry Road Location: San Rafael, California

Price: $1,395,000

One of the largest models at 2,322 square feet, this home boasts an expansive open plan and a generous lot with a hot tub for relaxing outdoors. Original features, such as globe lights and ceramic tile, live alongside modern updates. 4. 653 Wildwood Lane Location: Palo Alto, California Price: $4,250,000

This spacious, two-story plan holds six bedrooms and four bathrooms and features a lush front courtyard and an additional patio adjacent to the main living area. 5. 4161 Sacramento Street Location: Concord, California Price: $795,000

Desert plants and agave create a thoughtfully-designed, green environment for this four-bedroom, two-bath residence, which has an iconic open-sky atrium and a sprawling backyard that's begging for a get-together.

6. 247 Bliss Court Location: Walnut Creek, California Price: $1,450,000

This super-sized, H-plan Eichler resides on a sweeping 16,000-square-foot lot with a pool, garden, bocce ball court, and chicken coop. An updated master suite, nestled in a separate wing, steps out into a private side yard. 7. 1779 N Winlock Street Location: Orange, California Price: $850,000

Tucked behind the horizontal facade of this 1,635-square-foot abode is an entry courtyard with a retractable awning, while a verdant backyard and patio further invite you to lounge outside. 8. 591 Las Colindas Location: San Rafael, California Price: $1,100,000

Polished concrete floors and new interior and exterior paint give this 1,749-square-foot property a special sheen. In the back, the roof extends over the patio to create an outdoor living space. 9. 284 Santa Fe Drive Location: Walnut Creek, California Price: $895,000

This three-bedroom, two-bath home occupies a corner lot and enjoys side and rear yards that surround the living and dining areas. Bright and airy, it boasts a renovated galley kitchen and a heated swimming pool. 10. 17042 Lisette Street Location: Granada Hills, California Price: $997,500