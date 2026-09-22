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You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a MonthView 14 Photos

You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month

The 1957 Margaret O. Smith Residence blends into its lush Laurel Canyon lot with a green facade and an upper level perched in the treetops.
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Location: 8322 Ridpath Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $9,000 per month

Architect: Ray Kappe

Year: 1957

Footprint:  802 square feet (2 beds, 2 baths)

From the Listing: "Tucked away in storied Laurel Canyon, this post-and-beam house showcases the architect’s early genius for blending structures into a tranquil natural setting. An open-concept plan seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas. Floor-to-ceiling glass removes the boundary between indoors and out, allowing sunlight to filter softly inside, casting beautiful, slow-moving shadows throughout the day. A freestanding fireplace, a bathroom, and a primary bedroom overlooking a canopy of green trees complete this floor. The lower level features a laundry area, a guest bath, and a second bedroom with direct outdoor access. The exterior unfolds into a lushly landscaped yard, crowned by an upper platform. Minutes from the historic Canyon Country Store, this home offers a quiet escape while remaining close to everything Los Angeles has to offer."

The home is an early example of celebrated architect Ray Kappe’s work.&nbsp;

The home is an early example of celebrated architect Ray Kappe’s work. 

You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 2 of 14 -

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You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 3 of 14 -
You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 4 of 14 -
The open-concept living room has a freestanding fireplace.&nbsp;

The open-concept living room has a freestanding fireplace. 

You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 6 of 14 -
You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 7 of 14 -
You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 8 of 14 -
The 800-square-foot home has two bedrooms.&nbsp;

The 800-square-foot home has two bedrooms. 

You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 10 of 14 -
You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 11 of 14 -
The property is currently available for lease.&nbsp;

The property is currently available for lease. 

You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 13 of 14 -
You Can Lease a Ray Kappe House in Los Angeles for $9K a Month - Photo 14 of 14 -

8322 Ridpath Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $9,000 per month by Drew Tietz and Todd Bachenheimer at Modern California House. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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