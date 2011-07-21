Rainbow House in Action

One of the more colorful architectural details we've run lately is that multi-hued staricase that gets the full-page treatment in Rainbow Flight by Jordan Kushins, the Finishing Touch in our July/August issue. The London home is by Ab Rogers and is amongst the most exuberant we've seen. But the full aesthetic experience—and a better understanding of why we can't get enough of this joint—wouldn't be clear without seeing the playful, colorful manse in its entirety. Check out the four-minute video below and you'll be just as enchanted as we were. The rainbow staircase even makes an appearance at the 1:47 mark. Enjoy!