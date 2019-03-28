The Culture and Conference Centre masterplan expresses the continuity, fluidity and connectivity between the urban environment of Hexi New Town, the agricultural farmland along the Yangtze river and the rural landscapes of Jiangxinzhou Island. The complex consists of two towers rising from a five-story, mixed-use podium. The taller of the towers rises 68 floors and contains a 5-star hotel and office floors, while the 59-story tower houses an additional hotel to accommodate visitors to the conference center below.