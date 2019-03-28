Zaha Hadid Architecture

Queen of the Curve: 18 Influential Works by Zaha Hadid15/18

DDP was the first public project in Korea to utilize the Three-Dimensional Building Information Modelling (BIM) and other digital tools in construction. Throughout the design process, every building requirement was considered as a set of interrelated spatial relationships defining the social interactions and behavioral structure in and around the project. These relationships became the framework of the design, defining how different aspects of the project—such as spatial organization, programmatic requirements, and engineering—come together.

Posted ByByron Loker
Photo Categories: Exterior
Save