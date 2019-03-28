The Library and Learning Centre rises as a polygonal block from the heart of the campus. The interior of the LLC is informed by the external circulation of the masterplan, which maps out the different levels of the building. The straight lines of the building’s exterior separate as they move inward, becoming curvilinear and fluid to generate a free-formed interior canyon that serves as the principal public plaza of the center, as well as generating corridors and bridges ensuring smooth transitions between different levels.