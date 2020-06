Hadid's "union of complexity and subtlety, daring and femininity in her works," appealed to CMA CGM Group. They commissioned her to design a new head office—a 147-meter-high tower and a 135-meter-long annex—to "represent CMA CGM Group's daring and initiative." The CMA CGM Tower is at once a symbol and a link between the port and the city of Marseille, anchoring the Group to its environment and its time.