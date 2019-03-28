A review in the New York Times says of Guangzhou Opera House, "The beauty of Ms. Hadid’s design stems partly from the skill with which she knits her forms into this insipid context [the project stands at the edge of a vast, featureless park]... [A] sequence of spaces ties the opera house into the park around it, redeeming what until now was little-used space...It establishes the opera house and its grounds as part of the public realm—something that belongs to everyone, not just elite opera fans. The Guangzhou Opera House is a monument to a particular crossroads in China’s history, as well as to Ms. Hadid’s stellar career."