The central building is the nerve center for BMW's new $ 1.55 billion complex built to manufacture the BMW 3 Series vehicle. Hadid's design took the idea of connectivity and used it to inform every aspect of the new building. It serves as a connection for the assembly process steps and the employees. Designed as a series of overlapping and interconnecting levels and spaces, it blurs the separation between parts of the complex and creates a level ground for employees, visitors, and the cars.