Cobalt glass spears by Seattle artist Dale Chihuly reside in the pond beside the main house. Larsen is both friend and patron to Chihuly, and the two were introduced when the latter was studying interior architecture and weaving. Larsen recalls in his memoir, "When we met, [Chihuly] was heating strips of glass sufficiently to bend them over and under to form an interlaced plane. I suggested he learn glassblowing with Harvey Littleton, the father of modern glass, who had been a prolific potter when I was at Cranbrook." Chihuly then went to Madison, Wisconsin, to study under Littleton, and he then started a school in the Northwest with $2,000 in prize money—now Pilchuck Glass School.