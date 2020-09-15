Yinka Ilori Studio was commissioned by Pinterest to create Playland, an immersive experience as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2019. “Inspired by the dichotomy between London’s skyscrapers and council estate playgrounds, the installation encourages adults to play and use their imagination,” says Yinka. His signature patterns reference Pinterest’s data sets about the most pinned colors from around the world, and windows cut into columns reveal information boards containing trends and insights into the habits and likes of Pinterest users.