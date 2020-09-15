A Large Chair Does Not Make a King was an immersive installation created for the Africa Centre during London Design Festival 2017 that encouraged visitors to “leave their egos at the door.” The four sculptural staircases, each topped with a decoratively embellished chair, invite participants to climb up and take a seat. “The stairs represent the walk of life that everyone takes, with the chair symbolizing the pinnacle of an individual’s achievement,” says Yinka. “When sat down, everyone will be at the same height, which will encourage people to ignite new conversations and form new relationships.”